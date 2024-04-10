Cairo: The high-speed rail service connecting the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina achieved record-breaking numbers of passengers and journeys during the recently concluded Ramadan, according to the operator.

Mecca and Medina, home to Islam’s two holiest sites, attract millions of worshippers and visitors from both within and outside Saudi Arabia.

The Haramain train service saw over 1 million passengers transported during Ramadan, marking a significant 22 percent increase compared to the same month last year, as reported by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR). This surge in passengers was facilitated by 2,845 journeys, representing a 12 percent rise from the previous year.

SAR attributed the increased capacity to a key element of its operational plan for Ramadan, which focused on expanding the number of journeys and available seats. These efforts aimed to enhance the travel experience for the “Guests of God.”

Special Ramadan schedules were implemented to accommodate prayer timings at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, ensuring the safety and comfort of visitors during their journeys.

Covering a distance of 450 kilometers, the journey between the two holy cities takes approximately two hours aboard the train.

Ramadan traditionally marks the peak season for Umrah, the minor pilgrimage, at the Grand Mosque. Following Umrah rituals, many pilgrims travel to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other significant landmarks in the city.