Cairo: Starting from today, full vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for performing the Umrah and praying at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, the kingdom’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry has announced.
The ministry added that issuing permits for the Umrah or lesser pilgrimage, praying at the Grand Mosque and visiting the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina is confined to fully inoculated worshippers. The new condition will not affect the exempted categories as shown in the health Tawakkalna app.
Worshippers, who have earlier issued related permits without getting two doses of vaccines, are required to get the second dose within 48 hours of the date of the permit to avoid its cancellation, the ministry said.
Earlier this month, Saudi authorities increased to 100,000 the number of pilgrims allowed daily to undertake the Umrah from a previous 70,000.
Meanwhile, the number of Muslims allowed access to the Grand Mosque to do prayers has increased to 60,000 per day. They must obtain permits in advance.