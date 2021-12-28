Dubai: Saudi Arabia has executed a Yemeni man after finding him guilty of plotting a suicide attack in the kingdom and for his links to Daesh, local media reported.
According to the Ministry of Interior, “Mohammed Al Saddam, a Yemeni national, sought to target civilian gatherings at a public facility under the instructions of the Daesh terrorist organisation.”
The death sentence was carried on Monday in Riyadh.
The ministry said the man had pledged allegiance to Daesh and was planning a “suicide attack using an explosive belt".
In October, Saudi Arabia executed a citizen in the Eastern Province with links to a terrorist cell. He had killed security men and a citizen, and was in possession of materials for making a Molotov cocktail bomb, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The terrorist cell aimed to destabilise the country’s internal security, according to SPA.