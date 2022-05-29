Cairo: A five-year-old child died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia after he was retrieved from a ground sanitation reservoir two weeks ago, a local newspaper has reported.
The boy, named Qassem Al Saadi, had fallen into the reservoir near the family’s house in Rafha governorate in northern Saudi Arabia, Sabq added.
He was hauled up by two workers and was transferred to a local hospital where he was placed on a ventilator.
As his health condition did not improve, his father transferred him on a medical plane to the Saudi-German Hospital in Riyadh where he stayed for a week and died Friday night due to a steep drop in blood circulation and heart problems, the report said. He was buried near Riyadh on Saturday.
Last month, volunteers rescued an 11-year-old boy who had been trapped inside an underground reservoir in central Saudi Arabia after he went missing for two days.
He was found stuck inside an under-construction dry reservoir.
The volunteer, who rescued the child, said he had been alerted to his location by cries coming from inside the reservoir while the rescuer was passing by a building being constructed.
Saudi authorities intensified a campaign to backfill abandoned wells following the death in Morocco of five-year-old boy who was trapped in a 32-metre well for five days in February, an incident that grabbed global attention.