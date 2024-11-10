Dubai: More than 20,000 illegal residents were arrested across Saudi Arabia last week in a sweeping crackdown, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The arrests, made during joint field operations with other government agencies, took place between October 31 and November 6.

The ministry reported that 11,523 people were detained for violating residency laws, 5,711 for border security violations, and 3,544 for breaching labor regulations.

Officials said 1,569 individuals were caught attempting to cross into the Kingdom, with 24 per cent identified as Yemeni nationals, 73 per cent as Ethiopians, and the remainder from other countries. Additionally, 63 people were apprehended while trying to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.

Fifteen individuals were arrested for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, or employing violators. Currently, 20,363 expatriates—17,915 men and 2,448 women—are undergoing various stages of legal proceedings.

The ministry added that 12,138 detainees have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,128 are in the process of completing travel reservations. So far, 9,254 violators have been deported.

The ministry has also warned that those found aiding illegal residents, whether by providing transport, shelter, or other assistance, could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and confiscation of vehicles or properties used in such offences.