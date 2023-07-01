Dubai: The Saudi Project for Utilisation of Hady and Adahi (Adahi) has assisted pilgrims in sacrificing animals for this Hajj season by slaughtering 600,000 heads of sheep.
According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ritual was carried out according to the highest food safety standards, ensuring it was delivered with its full nutritional value through licensed civil associations inside and outside the Kingdom.
Adahi aims during the Hajj season this year to assist in slaughtering nearly one million heads of animals.
Nearly 30,000 butchers, veterinarians, technicians, administrators and workers contribute to the project. Adahi distributes sacrificial meat in more than 30 Islamic countries among the displaced, needy individuals, and people with special needs.