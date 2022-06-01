Dubai: Forty-one Saudi officials and employees have been arrested on corruption charges, including bribery, abuse of power, and forgery, state-press agency SPA said.
According to Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), the arrests follow 3,835 inspection visits that it had carried out last month, as part of its intensive campaign to crack down on corruption.
The inspections resulted in charges against 161 suspects, including the 41 arrested , Nazaha said on Tuesday.
The arrested suspects include officials and employees from the ministries of Defence, Interior, Health and Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.
The anti-graft watchdog called on citizens and residents to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption through contacting the authority’s communication outlets in order to protect public money and safeguard it from wastage.