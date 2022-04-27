Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a plan to provide a second dose of booster shots against COVID-19 for people aged 50 and above amid a steady decline in infection rates in the country.
The Health Ministry has said that booking appointments for receiving the second booster jabs is optionally available for people at 50 and above who obtained the first booster at least eight months ago.
The ministry added on Twitter that registration for an inoculation appointment for this category of people is available via app: http://onelinkto/yjc3nj.
In February, Saudi Arabia embarked on enforcing an official decision that made booster shots against COVID-19 mandatory for accessing the workplace, markets and different events in the country.
The decision made the booster a condition for showing the status of immunisation on the health app “Tawakkalna” for everyone who received the second dose of the vaccine at least eight months earlier.
Inoculation against COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia is offered for persons aged five and above while the boosters are available at the age of 16 and above.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has experienced a marked decline in COVID-19 infections, prompting authorities to largely loosen curbs against the virus.