Cairo: A Saudi state agency in charge of Islam’s two holiest sites has said registration for the Islamic ritual of I’tikaaf or seclusion at the Grand Mosque in Mecca is open starting from today (Thursday), marking the first day of Ramadan.
The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said applications will be received until the permitted number of people wishing to perform I’tikaaf is registered.
“To authorise your I’tikaaf and make performing it easy in a stable atmosphere of faith, hasten to register,” the agency said on Twitter, adding that registration for the ritual is available via the app Nusuk.
I’tikaaf means a Muslim stays at a mosque for the sole purpose of worshipping and coming closer to Allah, following the example of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
The ritual is usually performed in the last 10 ten days of the lunar month of Ramadan.
A committee in charge of the I’tikaff services has said the retreat places at the Grand Mosque have been prepared for the ritual.
Earlier this week, chief of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque Abdul Rahman Al Sudais said the sites at the Grand Mosque can accommodate nearly 2,500 I’tikaaf worshippers as part of an operation plan for Ramadan.
Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed I’tikaaf to return during Ramadan to the Grand Mosque after a suspension of two years due to pandemic-induced restrictions.