Cairo: A Saudi committee in charge of providing housing for this year’s Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia’s Medina has announced receipt of applications to obtain permits, about four months before the onset of the annual Muslim rites.
After performing Hajj rituals, Muslim pilgrims usually flock to Medina, home to Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque and tomb.
The city’s authorities have urged people wishing to obtain housing permits to swiftly apply to ensure procedures are finalised in due time, Saudi media reported without mentioning the deadline.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made an easy access to Hajj-related electronic services, including selecting an electronic track for domestic pilgrims and a specific pilgrimage programme.
Last month, Saudi Arabia opened registration for Muslims residing inside the kingdom to apply for this year’s Hajj.
Last week, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj announced the launch of hajj.nusuk.sa, an electronic platform, to facilitate registration of Muslim pilgrims from Europe, Americas and Australia.
Hajj, one of Islam’s five obligatory duties, is due to start in late June this year.
Saudi authorities have said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.
In the past two years, Saudi Arabia downsized the numbers of Muslims allowed to perform the Hajj rites to prevent spread of COVID-19. Around 2.5 million Muslims used to attend Hajj annually in the pre-pandemic times.
Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.