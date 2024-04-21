Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested over 14,670 individuals in a sweeping crackdown on residency, labour and security violations across the kingdom.

The arrests, made between April 11 and 17, 2024, targeted breaches in compliance with various regulations.

During the extensive inspection campaigns conducted nationwide, authorities documented violations that included 9,479 related to residency, 3,763 concerning border security and 1,430 associated with labour laws.

Among those apprehended were 996 people attempting to illegally enter Saudi Arabia — 33 per cent were Yemenis, 64 per cent Ethiopians, and 3 per cent from other nationalities.

Additionally, 73 individuals were arrested for attempting to leave the kingdom illegally, and six were detained for roles in transporting, sheltering, and employing those who violated residency, work, and border security laws.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior also reported that the current crackdown involves 58,902 expatriates under investigation, inluding 4,351 women.

Of them 52,073 have been referred to their respective diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, 2,861 are arranging their travel bookings and 8,766 have been deported.