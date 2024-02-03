Cairo: Local authorities in the Saudi city of Medina, home to Islam’s second holiest site, have renovated prayer areas situated on highways to the holy city.
Medina Mayor Eng Fahad Al Buiheshi posted a video showing the renovated prayer areas frequented by travellers, drawing admiration from online followers.
The renovations are part of the city’s efforts to reverse visual distortion on roads and streets, impressed commentators said.
“The model of humanising towns in Al Madina Al Munwarah (Medina) is different, qualitative and fantastic,” said a commentator named Abdullah.
Another said the project reflects attention to comfort of travellers heading to Medina, also known as the “city of the Prophet of Allah”.
Medina is famed for the Prophet’s Mosque that houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located.
After performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, in Mecca, many pilgrims would flock to Medina to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit other Islamic landmarks in the city.
More than 280 million Muslims prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque last year, according to official figures.
Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to perform Umrah during the current season that began more than six months ago.
The numbers of Umrah pilgrims hit record 13.5 million last year, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said last month.