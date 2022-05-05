Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Thursday issued a number of decrees including the establishment of commissions for development of the Taif and Ihsa governorates, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Heads and members of both boards will be appointed by the Saudi prime minister, who is the monarch.
Taif is part of the Mecca region, while Ihsa is administratively part of the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
According to another royal decree, Prince Saud bin Talal has been appointed as Ihsa governor, replacing Prince Badr bin Mohammed.
The decrees have also named Prince Saud bin Abdullah as governor of the port city of Jeddah, SPA reported.
Moreover, Prince Saud bin Nahar has been appointed as Taif governor and Prince Saud bin Abdulrahaman as deputy emir of the Northern Borders region.