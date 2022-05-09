Dubai: The GCC leaders have congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on the successful colonoscopy he underwent at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jiddah.
King Salman was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical tests, state-run media SPA reported, just weeks after he had the battery of his pacemaker changed.
Later in the day, King Salman had a colonoscopy, and nothing abnormal was found. Doctors asked King Salman to stay in the hospital for “some time” to rest.
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory cable to King Salman on the successful colonoscopy and fine results of his medical check-ups.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu-Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the, sent two separate cables, congratulating the Saudi King. They prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him continuous good health and longevity, wishing Saudi Arabia and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under his prudent leadership.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, also congratulated the Saudi King on the fine results of the colonoscopy procedure.
Earlier this year, King Salman was hospitalised in Riyadh to have the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced. In 2020, he underwent a surgery to remove his gallbladder.