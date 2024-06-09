Despite passing the initial teacher’s licensure exam, opportunities in teaching eluded him for nearly a decade. During these years, Al Qahtani gained experience in various roles, including cashier, driver, and security guard.

“The years of waiting weren’t simply idle time; I actively chose to engage in various professions. Working across different companies, I took on roles such as cashier, driver, and security guard. These experiences emphasised to me the value and importance of work in any capacity.”

His last position as a security guard, particularly at King Fahd Secondary School in Sarat Abidah, taught him valuable lessons in discipline, responsibility and social interaction — skills he cherishes and brings to his new role as a teacher.

This year, his persistence paid off when he was appointed as a biology teacher in Najran, a southern city in Saudi Arabia. The transition from guarding the school gates to leading the classroom marks a significant turnaround in Al Qahtani’s professional life.

Al Qahtani’s efforts were recognised in a special ceremony by Hassan Al Alakmi, the director of education in Sarat Abidah, and Ali Al Hayyan, the director of King Fahd Secondary School.

They both commended him for his dedication and the exemplary patience he displayed during his challenging journey. Al Qahtani expressed gratitude towards his family, colleagues, and especially the school director where he served as a guard, all of whom supported him throughout his years of professional uncertainty.