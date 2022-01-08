Dubai: Saudi security forces have arrested a four-member gang who stole 14.3 million Saudi riyals from an armoured vehicle transporting cash in Riyadh, Saudi media reported.
The suspects, all Saudis, carried out an armed attack on the cash transport vehicle and stole the cash before fleeing the scene. Riyadh Police tracked the suspects and arrested them. They also confiscated the arms used in the robbery and seized narcotics found in their possession.
Major Khaled Al Kreidis, official spokesperson of the Riyadh Police, said the culprits hid the stolen cash in a desert area.
“Police managed to identify them and recovered the stolen cash. They have been referred to public prosecution,” he said.
They are now under police custody pending trial and further investigation, Major Al Kreidis added.