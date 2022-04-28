Dubai: The Saudi Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday night, which will be Ramadan 29 1443 AH (April 30 2022).

In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the supreme court urged anyone spotting the crescent of Shawwal with the naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and in addition to register his testimony.

Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Bin Abdulaziz Al Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, has directed the ministry' branches to prepare all mosques and outdoor praying halls to receive worshipers to perform Eid Al Fitr prayers.

Al Al Sheikh has set the time for Eid Al Fitr prayers, which will be 15 minutes after sunrise, according to the Umm Al Qura calendar.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced earlier that there will be four-day Eid Al-Fitr holidays for the private and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom.

The holidays will start from the end of the working day on Saturday, April 30 (Ramadan 29), the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier last week, the UAE’s The International Astronomical Centre said May 2 will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in most countries, as the crescent of Shawwal 1443 will likely be seen on Saturday, April 30, corresponding to 29th of Ramadan.

Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the Centre, noted that in countries that began Ramadan on Sunday, 3rd April, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Morocco and Ghana, the crescent of Shawwal will be seen on Sunday, 1st May.

He added that in countries that will witness the crescent on Saturday, April 30th, seeing the crescent on that day will be impossible because the moon will set before the sun and, therefore, these countries will have completed 30 days of Ramadan, so Eid Al Fitr will start on May 2, 2022.

In countries that will witness the crescent on 1st May, sighting the moon that day will not be possible in Australia and neighbouring regions, but will be possible via telescope in Central and West Asia, most of Europe and Southern Africa.