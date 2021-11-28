Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior halted flights from and to Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Comoros Islands on Sunday owing to concerns related to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain, state news agency SPA reported on Twitter.
Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini.
The Kingdom also suspended entry of non-Saudis who come directly or indirectly from these countries. However, those who have spent at least 14 days in a third country are exempted from these restrictions, SPA reported.
Those from the excluded group of travellers who are allowed into Saudi Arabia will be subject to an institutional quarantine for five days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Ministry of Interior said that whoever entered Saudi Arabia from these countries or passed through them after November 1, is required to have a negative PCR test result taken upon arrival in the Kingdom.
“All procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom, according to developments,” SPA said, adding that the interior ministry has warned citizens and residents to avoid travelling to the countries until further notice.