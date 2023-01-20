Dubai: More than 400,000 Saudi men and women were hired by kingdom’s private sector over the course of the past year, local media reported.
The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) said that it is collaborating with government and private sectors to create job opportunities for Saudis in the labour market and empower them through effective partnerships.
Turki Aljawini, Director General of Hadaf, said that the increasing number of individuals and private sector establishments whose employment has been supported and who have benefited from the Fund’s services, training, empowerment and guidance programmes, is a result of Hadaf’s efforts to meet the evolving needs and demands of the labor market and enhance its efficiency.
According to Aljawini, over 1.49 million individuals, both men and women, benefited from the services and programmes offered by the Fund in 2022, including training, empowerment, and guidance support.
Additionally, more than 138,000 establishments in various labour market sectors and regions of Saudi Arabia benefited from the Fund’s services in 2022.
Aljawini clarified that a total of SR6 billion was spent on training and empowerment support programmes in 2022.