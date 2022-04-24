Dubai: More than 14 million worshippers have attended prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina since the beginning of Ramadan, local media reported.
The Al Rawdah Al Sharifa has also welcomed over 944,355 visitors and worshipers.
Abdulaziz Bin Ali Al Ayoubi, Adviser and Deputy General President for Executive and Field at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs, said that the Prophet’s Mosque witnessed an increase in the turnout of visitors and worshipers, who were able to perfom their religious duties in safety thanks to the efforts made by all employees of the helping agencies.
The agencies work 24 hours a day, Al Ayoubi said, noting that efforts have been doubled in Ramadan and especially in the last 10 days of the holy month.
Al Ayoubi added that the agencies have also worked to prepare everything related to operation, maintenance, grouping, crowd management, disinfection, carpets, and all services at the Prophet’s Mosque for men and women.
Meanwhile, over 4 million pilgrims have performed umrah in the first 20 days of Ramadan. The Tafweej and Crowds Management Department and the participating parties have joined forces to harness all capabilities and provide comfort for pilgrims and worshipers while maintaining the safety of visitors at the Grand Mosque.
Osama Al Hujaili, Undersecretary-General for Tafweej and Crowds Management, said that from the beginning of the holy month until Ramadan 20, more than 4,200,000 pilgrims were facilitated entry into the Grand Mosque, as per the precautionary measures.
As the Kingdom ramped up safety measures in light of this visitor influx, the country’s minister of health confirmed that there were no “epidemic outbreaks, diseases, or events threatening public health".
Minister Fahd Al Jalajil said that the ministry will continue to provide preventive, curative and ambulatory services for umrah attendees through hospitals and primary health care centres.