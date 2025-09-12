Qatar PM heads to White House after Israeli strike in Doha

Visit underscores country’s role as a key mediator in efforts to end the Gaza war
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit the White House on Friday, days after an Israeli strike in Doha killed senior Hamas officials. The visit underscores the country’s continuing role as a key mediator in efforts to end the Gaza war despite mounting regional tensions.
According to the State Department, Sheikh Mohammed is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump, Vice-President J.D. Vance and US special envoy Steve Witkoff. He will also hold a separate meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House.
The Israeli strike in Qatar’s capital drew widespread international condemnation and raised fears of further escalation in a region already on edge. On Thursday the UN Security Council issued a statement condemning the attack but, in a compromise, did not name Israel directly. The United States — a close ally of both Israel and Qatar — joined the statement.
Qatar has long been a crucial interlocutor between Israel and Hamas. It has hosted indirect negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and plans for postwar administration of the enclave. Washington also counts Doha as a strong Gulf ally.
Trump, speaking Tuesday, said the decision to strike Qatar was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by his administration. He added that a unilateral attack on Qatar “does not serve American or Israeli interests” and signalled his displeasure over the move.
