Cairo: Lebanon has said that Qatar will send its foreign minister to Beirut in an effort to resolve a diplomatic crisis that erupted between
Lebanon and the Gulf countries over statements from Lebanese minister backing Yemen’s Iran-aligned Al Houti militias.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain have recalled their envoys from Lebanon and expelled the Lebanese diplomats in a protest against the pro-Al Houthi remarks made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kurdahi.
The Lebanese government said on its Twitter account that Prime Minister Najib Mikati had met Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad on the sidelines of a climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the Emir informed the Lebanese premier that he will send the Qatari foreign minister to Beirut to “discuss addressing the Lebanese-Gulf crisis”.
Mikati thanked the Qatari Emir for what the Lebanese statement described as his “constant supportive stance of Lebanon”.
Earlier this week, Qatar denounced Kurdahi’s remarks, calling them “irresponsible”. Qatar also urged the Lebanese government to take necessary measures to “calm the situation and quicken healing the rift” with the Gulf countries.
Al Houthis plunged Yemen into a devastating war after unseating the internationally recognised government and overran parts of the impoverished country, including the capital Sana’a in late 2014.