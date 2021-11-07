Wedding ceremony to be held in Mazay Hall in Muscat on November 11

Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham and Mian Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Oman will celebrate this Thursday the wedding of its first ever Crown Prince Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham.

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony will be held in Mazay Hall of Al Alam Palace in Muscat on November 11, 2021.

Sayyid Theyazin got engaged last January to Mian, the daughter of Sayyid Shihab Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, few days after being appointed as the country’s first crown prince under the constitutional amendments issued by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Local media said that Mian, who is also the niece of the Sultan of Oman, works as an interior designer, photographer and plastic artist and has many paintings. A few months ago, Oman’s Crown Prince staged an exhibition for his fiancée and dedicated its proceeds to the country’s Motherhood and Childhood Association.

Born on August 21, 1990, Theyazin is the eldest son of Sultan Haitham and was appointed as Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, which was set up last August from the merger of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Sports Affairs, the Ministry of Arts Affairs and the National Youth Committee.

He also worked as a second secretary at the Omani embassy in Britain, and sponsored the Oman Youth Day ceremony in October 2019, as well as the Sultan’s Football Cup in the same month.

He holds a BA in Political Science from Oxford University, and is the youngest minister in the new government of Oman.

Earlier last January, the Sultan announced the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and new rules on how parliament will work.

A new basic law issued by Sultan Haitham also emphasises the role of the state in guaranteeing more rights and freedoms for citizens, state news agency ONA said.