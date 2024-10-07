Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested two individuals for intentionally setting fire to a vehicle in the Sultanate.

In a statement, the ROP said the South Al Batinah Governorate Police Command apprehended the suspects in the Wilayat of Rustaq. The police also shared a screenshot of the burned car on its social media account.

The ROP confirmed that legal proceedings are being completed against the individuals

Furthermore, on Sunday, the Muscat Governorate Police Command apprehended five individuals involved in a series of thefts across the governorate. The suspects were arrested for stealing phones, electronic devices, and cash from various shops.

In another incident, an individual was detained for stealing money from multiple shops in the wilayats of Saham and Al Khabourah, located in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

According to the ROP’s social media, the North Al Batinah Police Command arrested a citizen involved in five thefts from various shops in the area.