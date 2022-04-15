Dubai: Three female students were killed and seven injured when a bus veered off the Al Batinah highway on Thursday, the Royal Oman Police said.
In a statement issued, the police said the bus also hit a policeman and a truck in Saham.
“Three female students died and seven others sustained moderate to severe injuries as a result of a bus went off the Batinah highway lane after the Mikhalev Bridge in Saham and collided with a police officer and then a truck,” police statement reads.
The incident comes less than last two weeks after three Egyptian teachers (all females) died in a traffic accident in Mahout in Al Wusta Governorate on the second day of Ramadan.