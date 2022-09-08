Dubai: Oman will offer a free 60-day multiple-entry visa to the fans of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 who hold Hayya Card, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced.
Hayya Card is the personalised fan ID required to attend any World Cup match.
The ministry unveiled the details of its joint programme as part of its preparations to welcome football fans from all over the world who wish to watch the much- awaited event taking place from November 21 to December3.
During a media briefing, Azzan Qasim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the ministry and head of the Steering Committee of the programme, said the programme focuses on promoting Muscat as a major city chosen to receive the World Cup fans, and to provide an exceptional experience for the fans visiting the Sultanate.
Al Busaidi said Hayya Card holders will be given a free 60-day multiple-entry visa upon their arrival while daily shuttle flights will run between Muscat and Doha.
Visa holders can bring first-degree relatives to enjoy a stay in the Sultanate and can change the visa category while staying in the sultanate.
The welcome programme will include events and activities, most notably the World Cup Fans Festival, which will be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre to provide a festive atmosphere for the football cup fans.
The programme aims to provide an exceptional experience for spectators who would like to visit Oman through the visa issued for Hayya Cards holders. The fans will enjoy a set of packages including competitive flight offers and transport services.
The programme is run by a joint team under the supervision of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. The team includes various government and private units, namely, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth; Royal Oman Police; Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran); Oman Air and Oman Airports.