Dubai: More than 40,000 Omani job seekers have got employment in less than a year, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.
“The government Omanisation initiatives have resulted in 40,594 jobseekers being hired until mid-December 2021. Those include 5,910 Omanis with employment procedures still underway,” ONA said.
The government also exerted efforts to save more than 45,708 Omani workers in the private sector from being laid off or exposed to mass termination of services or reduction of salaries.
Over the past year, the Sultanate has Omanised many professions including managerial posts at petrol stations, roles at optician stores, drivers of vehicles that transport fuel, agricultural materials, and foodstuffs, administrative and financial roles in insurance companies, sales, accounting, management and finance jobs in commercial complexes, and auditor positions in car agencies and companies that sell automobile spare parts