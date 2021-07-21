MUSCAT: Oman has issued a weather alert yesterday forecasting rainfall in most of its governorates due to the formation of a depression in the sea.
The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre at Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said various regions of Oman have been experiencing spells of rains for a week and the CAA has been issuing regular updates and alerts, warning people of the approaching weather pattern.
The latest weather maps and analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre show an extended groove due to depression in the sea starting today, July 21, and continuing until July 24.
The alert indicates a high likelihood of rain clouds bearing down over most of the regions in Oman, accompanied by strong winds that could cause wadi overflows. Wadi or the low-lying flat plain areas are quick to get flooded during heavy downpour and the tremendous force of water in wadis can overturn vehicles on their way. Authorities have always warned people to stay clear of wadis during the rainy spells. The Arabian Sea lining the Dhofar region will continue to be rough with waves gaining up till 4 metres of height.
The CAA has advised citizens and residents to take precautions and caution during rain and the flow of valleys, to ascertain the state of the sea before entering it, and to follow up on the weather forecasts issued by the authorities. Fishermen are among the categories exempt from the current lockdown.
The satellite images show the spread of intense clouds on the coasts of the Sea of Oman, and over most of the governorates with heavy condensation in Dhofar coast indicating a downpour.