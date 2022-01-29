Dubai: As many as 50,000 Omanis were still looking for jobs in the country by the end of December 2021, Omani media reported.
Talking on the “Youth Dialogue” show on Oman TV, Sultanate’s Minister of Labour Professor Mahad Bin Said Bin Ali Baawain said more than 40,000 Omanis were employed in both public and private sector during 2021.
“In 2020, the number of job seekers reached 65,000 but by the end of the academic year, about 30-35,000 got graduated which raised the number to 90,000 job seekers. However, this number does not include job seekers who did not update their data regularly and those number is estimated to be between 10-20,000 Omanis,” the minister added.
“By end of 2021, we could employ 40,000 Omanis, bringing the total number of job seekers in the range of 50,000 by December 2021,” he noted.
According to the Minister, apart from the 40,000 first-time employees, 28,000 Omanis switched their jobs. “We are working hard to ensure they [job seekers] get the right placement,” Ali Baawain added.