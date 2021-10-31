This is the 4th batch of expats getting citizenship in Oman since the beginning of 2021

Dubai: As many as 22 veteran expats in Oman have been granted citizenship, local media reported.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Sunday issued a Royal Decree granting citizenship to 22 expats, local media reported.

This is the fourth batch of expats getting citizenship in Oman since the beginning of this year. Earlier in June, 30 expats had been granted the citizenship while in March this year, Sultan Haitham gave the citizenship to 39 expats. In February, 157 expats got Omani nationality.

How to get Omani citizenship

Expats who have been living in Oman for more than 20 years are eligible for citizenship if they fulfill the requirements of the Citizenship Law of Oman. All they need to do is comply with the procedures and submit the set of documents required. The decision rests with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Executive regulation 92/2019 released by the ministry said the application for Omani citizenship will cost 600 riyals, while the application for an expat wife, widow, or divorcee of an Omani citizen is 300 riyals, as does the citizenship for an underage child of an Omani woman.

Expats who begin this procedure will have to undergo an Arabic language exam. The exam can be written, or it can be an interview in Arabic, at the ministry. Expats who fail the exam can repeat it once six months have passed, although they have four chances.

Applicants will need to prove that they live and work in Oman, and that they have not had any legal cases against them. They will also need to present a medical certificate to prove they do not have communicable diseases.

Applying to give up Omani citizenship or to have it returned will cost 200 riyals.

Article 16 of the law states: “Any who receive the Omani citizenship must visit the ministry to complete the procedures required for an Omani passport for him and underage children who will automatically receive it, within six months.”