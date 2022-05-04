Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), on Wednesday recorded an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale in Oman at 8:40pm according to the local time of the UAE.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.