Oman
The earthquake measured 2.4 on the Richter scale Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), on Wednesday recorded an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale in Oman at 8:40pm according to the local time of the UAE. 

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

The NCM confirmed in a statement that the earthquake was not felt in the country and has no effect.