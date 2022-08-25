Cairo: Two Omani nationals were killed and 18 others injured in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia where they were heading to perform umrah or lesser pilgrimage, the Omani embassy said.
The embassy added on Twitter that efforts are being coordinated with the Omani consulate in the Saudi port city of Jeddah and authorities concerned in the kingdom to expedite finalising procedures to bring the bodies of the dead to the sultanate of Oman and offer medical treatment to the injured.
“The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Riyadh followed with great interest the tragic accident that took place this afternoon on the Omani pilgrims’ bus, which was heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, which resulted in the death of two Omani citizens, and the injury of 18 others with various injuries,” the Embassy of Oman in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.
The Saudi news portal Sabq, meanwhile, reported that two people from an unspecified Gulf nationality were killed and 11 others injured after a collision occurred on Wednesday between a passenger bus and a truck on a road linking the Saudi cities of Taif and Riyadh.
The victims included children, women and men, and two of them died on the site of the accident, the portal quoted the Red Crescent in the holy Mecca region as saying.
It was not immediately clear if the news was related accident reported by the Omani embassy in Riyadh.