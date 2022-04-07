Dubai: As many as 17,604 Omani jobseekers applied for 2,216 jobs being offered by the Ministry of Labour under the Sahim (Contribute) initiative launched on Sunday, local media reported.
A statement issued by the ministry said that 17,604 jobseekers (7,043 male and 10,561 females) registered for the Sahim initiative in less than 48 hours.
The highest numbers of jobseekers had registered from North Batinah governorate (3,326), followed by Muscat (2,695), Dakhiliyah (2,438), Dhofar (1,675), North Sharqiyah (1,552), South Sharqiyah (1,431), Dhahirah (1,200), Buraimi (748), Al Wusta (391) and 391 from Musandam.
The ministry added that 96 people with disabilities had also registered.
On Sunday, the Ministry had launched Sahim to provide 2,216 job opportunities under the temporary contract work system in government agencies in various governorates.