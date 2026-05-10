Non-oil sector drives balanced growth in GCC economies: GCC-Stat

The data showed that the GCC economy has become more diversified, with the contributions of economic activities (at current prices) distributed as follows: 12.4% for manufacturing, 9.7% for wholesale and retail trade, 8.4% for construction, 7.5% for public administration and defence, 7.0% for financial and insurance activities, 5.8% for real estate activities, 27.3% for other activities, and 22% for oil and gas extraction, highlighting the broadening of the production base and the increasing role of service and industrial sectors in supporting growth.