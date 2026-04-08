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UAE Embassy urges citizens to follow Kuwaiti authorities’ instructions

Embassy in Kuwait urges Emirati nationals in the country to remain indoors overnight

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
AFP

The UAE Embassy in Kuwait has urged Emirati nationals in the country to follow instructions issued by local authorities and remain indoors overnight.

In an advisory issued Tuesday, the embassy asked citizens to stay at home from Tuesday evening, April 7, until Wednesday morning, April 8, as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.

"In urgent cases, the embassy also encourages contact via the emergency hotline (0096597953833). May God protect everyone," the diplomatic post stated on X.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has urged citizens and residents to remain indoors and avoid leaving their homes except in cases of extreme necessity, as part of a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.

The advisory will be in force from midnight on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. A

uthorities said the step is aimed at safeguarding the public, enhancing preventive measures and enabling security forces to carry out their duties efficiently during the specified period.

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