Cairo: Kuwait and Iran had swapped fugitives wanted to face justice in their homelands, including a Kuwaiti engineer charged with seizing KD12 million, an Iranian diplomat has disclosed.
Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammed Irani told Kuwait newspaper Al Rai that the two countries had carried out the exchange of two wanted defendants earlier this week.
Tehran handed over to Kuwaiti authorities the woman electricity engineer who had been arrested in Iran in response to an Interpol warrant requested by Kuwait, he added.
In 2016, the engineer, who worked at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, had fled to Iran amid accusations that she had seized KD12 million in Kuwait.
As part of the swap operation, Kuwait extradited to Tehran an Iranian prisoner wanted in his homeland in connection to several fraud cases, Irani said.