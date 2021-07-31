Dubai: Famous Kuwaiti actress Intisar Al Sharrah died today (Saturday) at Wellston Hospital in London after her battle with an ailment, local media reported.
On July 13, Al Sharrah was taken to London for treatment after her health condition deteriorated in a Kuwaiti hospital. Prior to her final trip to London, Al Sharrah was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Amiri Hospital in November 2020 due to health complications following a surgery to remove stomach ulcers.
She also suffered fromstomach and kidney issues over the past two years, in addition to chronic diseases such as high-blood pressure and diabetes.
Al Sharrah died after a 42-year journey during which she enriched the Gulf and Arab scene with many distinctive works. She was one of the legends of comedic art in Kuwait as she was known for her comedic roles.
She contributed to the television, theatre and cinema scene, as she played several successful roles through several plays, TV series and comedy shows.
She was first known for her role in theatrical work “Bye Bye London”, while among her most successful television performances was her role in “Exited and Never Returned”.
She was born in 1962 and started her career in 1980.