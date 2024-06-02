Cairo: Kuwait does not plan to extend a current grace period unveiled in March for illegal foreign residents to readjust their status or leave the country, according to a security source.

"Those who have not made use of the grace period will be arrested, deported from the country and placed on a non-entry list," the source at the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said.

"The number of unlawful residents who have made use of the grace period since it went into effect on March 17 'doesn't rise to the ambition level,' the source added, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Anba

"The ministry has been keen on implementing a multilingual media plan urging the violators to benefit from the grace period."

The source explained that the initiative allows any irregular expat with a passport to leave Kuwait without having to pay a fine and with the possibility of re-entry.

The illegal resident who has no travel document can get a new one issued and use it for departure. "The one who wants to readjust his status can do this by checking with the Residency Affairs departments," the source said.

Kuwait has an overall population of 4.8 million people including around 3.3 million foreigners.

The country is endeavouring to redress its population imbalance and replace foreign workers with its citizens as part of an employment policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.