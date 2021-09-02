One of the two suspect was killed while the second one is still at large. For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A policeman in Kuwait shot dead a reckless Kuwaiti motorist for trying to steal his weapon, local media reported.

According to media reports, the victim did not comply to the policeman's instructions. He is said to have been driving his vehicle recklessly when he was stopped by a police patrol.

Police spotted two persons inside the vehicle and instead of complying with the the cops' instructions, the two clashed with the policemen, and one of them tried to steal a weapon, which prompted the cop to fire at the violator in self-defence.

Police said that some narcotics were found in bags inside their vehicle, which collided with the police patrol when they tried to stop them.

Woman killed

This is the second serious crime to take place in Kuwait in less than 24 hours. In another instance, a Kuwaiti woman was brutally killed by her brother in Jahra Governorate.

According to Al Qabas newspaper, the victim contacted the Ministry of Interior operations’ room, saying she had been detained for two months in her home, which prompted the perpetrator to slit her throat before the police's arrival.