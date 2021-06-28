Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), Ahmed Al Mousa, issued a circular on Sunday saying it will lift the work from home mandate starting August 1.
All government employees are required to return to normal working hours in person from 7:30am to 2:30pm. Those exempt from the decision are pregnant women and people who have chronic illnesses.
Al Mousa said employees will need to punch-in to prove they came on time and stayed for the mandated period.
Return to work
The decision comes as Kuwait is starting to slowly open up and people are returning to some sense of normalcy.
Between March 2020 and July 2020, all employees were working from home as Kuwait put in place several restrictions and a curfew.
Then, starting July 1, employees started to gradually return to work as per the country’s five-stage plan to return to normalcy.
As Kuwait saw a spike in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year, the Cabinet of Ministers issued a decision to reduce the number of employees so that the capacity in the governmental sector does not exceed 30 per cent, while the private sector does not exceed 50 per cent.
Several businesses in the private sector have returned to 100 per cent capacity months ago.