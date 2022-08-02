Kuwait: Kuwait formally dissolved parliament in a decree issued on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said.
"To rectify the political scene involving lack of harmony and cooperation, in addition to differences, conflicts, personal interests, failure to accept others, practices and behaviours that undermine national unity, it was a must to resort to the people who represent the destiny, extension, survival and existence so that they could rectify the path in a way that serves their supreme interests," His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah said in his decree.
Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad made the decision upon an Amiri Decree dated on November 15, 2021, delegating him some constitutional powers.
Last month Kuwait's crown prince said he was dissolving parliament and would call for early elections.