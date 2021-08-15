Ministry of Health says 2.6 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine

People queue as they arrive to register to be vaccinated for COVID-19 coronavirus at the make-shift vaccination centre erected at the Kuwait International Fairground in the Mishref suburb south of Kuwait City on December 29, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: A member of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, Dr Khaled Al Saeed, has confirmed that Kuwait has exited the third wave of the pandemic as the vaccination campaign is improving the health situation in the country.

Al Saeed’s comment comes as the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday evening that 2.668 million citizens and residents have received at least one jab of the vaccine. The statement also revealed that 68.4 per cent of those eligible for the vaccination have been vaccinated.

Kuwait considers anybody above the age of 12 years-old eligible for the vaccine, after the Ministry of Health authorised vaccinating children between the ages of 12 and 15 two months ago.

In a tweet, Al Saeed said in response to the data published by the Ministry of Health, “a note that must be taken into account that when calculating the required percentage of vaccinated people to reach community immunity, do not forget to calculate that there are 400,000 infections that resulted in immunity, and also corresponding numbers of people infected with them were infected and were not examined and registered, including a large number of children, and this is added to the percentage of vaccinated.”

Health situation

In the past month the number of COVID-19 cases have been decreasing significantly, with Kuwait recording 375 new cases on Saturday, the lowest number of cases in over eight months.