Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has deported a Jordanian man, Abdullah Mohammed Jebara, for protesting against mandatory vaccination instructions, local media reported.

Kuwaiti media quoted security sources as saying the deportation of the Jordanian expat was carried out to protect the public interest, and is in implementation of clear and explicit instructions issued by competent authorities to deport any expat whose actions harm the public interest, security or morals.

The Criminal Investigation Department handed Jebara over to the Deportation Department on Sunday morning, and upon his arrival, he was sent to the Jordanian capital, Amman, on board a Qatar Airways flight.

Earlier last month, Jebara, Jordanian national born in Kuwait, was threatened with deportation for expressing his opinion during a demonstration at Al Erada square. Jebara was interviewed at the protest where he expressed an opinion on the decision that bars unvaccinated people from entering certain commercial areas.

To clarify the situation, Jebara’s father issued a statement where he pointed out that his son loved Kuwait and would never say or do anything to harm the country or the people of Kuwait. He added that Jebara did not intend to attend the protest, but was near the square at the time of the demonstration.

In the first six months of 2021, around 8,000 expats have been deported from Kuwait due to several reasons.

One of the main reasons is expired residency permits. Meanwhile, others were deported for being involved in misdemeanours and felonies.