Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have postponed the enforcement of new traffic rules for home delivery businesses for three months, Kuwaiti media reported.
The rules were due to take effect on Saturday, but it has now been postponed until January 1, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
A postponement decision has been ordered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Talaal Khalid.
The step came in response to calls from small enterprises such as restaurants and coffee shops for putting off the implementation as they depend on delivery firms, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Newly elected members of the Kuwaiti parliament have also posted a flurry of tweets, pushing for postponement of the implementation to allow more time for obtaining the necessary licences, according to Al Qabas.
In August, Kuwaiti authorities unveiled a set of requirements for home delivery personnel, including the necessity of having an official health certificate and wearing a uniform.
The new rules also include an obligation to post a designating sticker on the delivery vehicle in coordination with the Kuwait Municipality.
The driver must have a residency permit issued through the employing company. Drivers of delivery cars and motorcycles are obligated to wear the uniform while on duty.
Authorities have warned business owners that breaches could result in licence suspension and other legal action.
As in many other countries, the home delivery sector has grown in Kuwait during the COVID-19 outbreak and concomitant restrictions.