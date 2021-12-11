Dubai: A drug addict has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and stabbing a police officer with a machete in Kuwait, reports said.
An expat woman has contacted police and told them she saw her stolen brother’s car in the Salmiya area with someone else at the driver's seat, a security source was quoted as saying.
A police patrol was dispatched to the area where they tried to stop the suspected vehicle, but its driver refused to stop, attacked one of the officers and drove away.
The accused was pursued and forced to stop and upon checking his name, it was found that he was a Kuwaiti citizen with a past criminal record and police found out that he stole the car in which narcotic substances were found.
He was referred to competent authorities while the officer was taken to the hospital.
This is not the first time Kuwaiti police officers attacked. In June this year, a 19-year-old Syrian man stabbed a police officer to death just to avoid a traffic fine. The suspect is said to have been stopped by the victim at 6am for violating traffic rules in the Abu Halifa area. To avoid any traffic fines, the violator grabbed a knife that he had kept in his car and stabbed the officer multiple times.