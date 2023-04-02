Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has banned imams from using their phones to read the Holy Quran during obligatory prayers, Al Rai newspaper reported.
The ministry has encouraged imams to revise what they memorised from the Quran well in advance of leading Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers and to rely on memorisation as much as possible, stressing the importance of the imam’s role as an advocate and guide.
A circular issued by Salah Al Shilahi, Assistant Undersecretary for Mosques Affairs, reminded imams of their duties during Taraweeh prayers and Ramadan activities. In the holy month, imams have been urged to assume their assigned responsibilities and exert every effort to preserve the sanctity of the mosque’s message.
The circular made it clear that the recommended minimum amount of Quranic recitation during Taraweeh is at least one-third of the Quranic text. However, it is also important to take into consideration the condition of the worshippers and not exceed this limit if it becomes too difficult for them to keep up.
Additionally, Imam should be mindful and avoid any aggressive or overly loud recitation or supplication, as well as any unnecessary prolongation or embellishment that goes beyond the standard rules of intonation.
Taraweeh prayer is a special form of voluntary (Sunnah) prayer performed by Muslims during Ramadan, which follows the daily obligatory (Fard) prayers after the Isha prayer (night prayer). These prayers are typically performed in congregation at mosques, although individuals can also perform them at home. The Taraweeh prayer consists of a varying number of Rak’ahs (units of prayer), usually 8, 12, or 20, depending on the tradition followed in a particular region.