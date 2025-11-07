GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait Airways flight to Philippines delayed after minor incident at Kuwait airport

Technical malfunction delays Kuwait Airways flight, replacement aircraft deployed

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.
No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A Kuwait Airways flight bound for the Philippines with 284 passengers on board experienced a minor incident early Friday morning at Kuwait International Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, according to KUNA. 

The incident occurred at 4:24 a.m. as Flight KU417 was preparing for takeoff, according to Abdullah Al Rajhi, the authority’s official spokesperson. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

Al Rajhi said the incident was caused by a sudden technical malfunction in the aircraft’s braking system while the plane was being moved on the tarmac. The damage was limited to the aircraft’s fuselage.

Technical teams responded immediately, securing the site and conducting the necessary inspections to ensure operational safety. A replacement aircraft was arranged, and the flight departed at 12:20 p.m. for its scheduled destination.

Al Rajhi emphasized that the safety of passengers and flight crews remains the top priority for both the Civil Aviation Authority and Kuwait Airways, noting that such incidents are handled in full accordance with international aviation safety standards.

Related Topics:
Philippineskuwa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Travellers at Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US.

List of major US airports facing staffing shortages

2m read
Plumes of smoke rise from the area of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Engine fell off US plane before deadly crash: officials

3m read
Cutback stands to impact thousands of flights nationwide because the FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily.

FAA cuts 10% of flights amid US government shutdown

5m read
Man arrested for assault on SriLankan Airlines

Man arrested for assault on SriLankan Airlines

1m read