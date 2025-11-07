Kuwait Airways flight to Philippines delayed after minor incident at Kuwait airport

Technical malfunction delays Kuwait Airways flight, replacement aircraft deployed
Dubai: A Kuwait Airways flight bound for the Philippines with 284 passengers on board experienced a minor incident early Friday morning at Kuwait International Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, according to KUNA.
The incident occurred at 4:24 a.m. as Flight KU417 was preparing for takeoff, according to Abdullah Al Rajhi, the authority’s official spokesperson. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.
Al Rajhi said the incident was caused by a sudden technical malfunction in the aircraft’s braking system while the plane was being moved on the tarmac. The damage was limited to the aircraft’s fuselage.
Technical teams responded immediately, securing the site and conducting the necessary inspections to ensure operational safety. A replacement aircraft was arranged, and the flight departed at 12:20 p.m. for its scheduled destination.
Al Rajhi emphasized that the safety of passengers and flight crews remains the top priority for both the Civil Aviation Authority and Kuwait Airways, noting that such incidents are handled in full accordance with international aviation safety standards.
