Cairo: A manhole lid had inexplicably flown from its place, hit a car and killed its Kuwaiti motorist, Kuwaiti newspapers reported.
The 19-year-old man was killed by the flying lid after it smashed into the front window of his car while driving on a road in Kuwait.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the lid flight.
The Kuwaiti road and land transport authorities vowed penalties if investigations blamed the incident on laxity or wrongdoing of its workers.
The incident has, meanwhile, triggered an outcry in Kuwait. MP Abdulkarim Al Kandari condemned the incident and called on the minister of public works to resign in an acknowledgement of “political responsibility”, following the example of other government ministers in similar events in the past in Kuwait.