Kuwait City: After the government gave the green light to resume flights with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Bangladesh and Nepal, the Director of Operations at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mansour Al Hashemi, stated that the flights will begin soon.
His announcement was made as word circulated that direct flights from the six countries will resume, after operations were halted for several months.
While flights are expected to resume soon, false information was circulating about the date of the flights. In response to the news circulating on social media on Tuesday, the DGCA said in a statement that no date has been set for resuming flights between Egypt and India.
An official told Al Jarida that, “Until now, no airline company has been permitted to operate from these countries or the other countries the Council of Ministers has recently agreed to resume flights with.”
Many travellers are eager for flights to resume given that from August 1 vaccinated expats are being allowed to enter Kuwait, after a seven-month travel ban.
The six countries are home to many residents living in Kuwait, with India and Egypt making up the largest two non-Kuwaiti communities in the country.