Dubai: A 22-year-old inmate was killed in Bahrain’s Jaw Central Reform and Rehabilitation Centre, a maximum-security prison in the Kingdom, following a fight among prisoners, according to officials.
The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed. The confrontation erupted on a Friday afternoon within the facility.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras recorded the incident, allowing officials to provide a detailed timeline of events.
The altercation among the inmates transpired at approximately 12:39pm on October 27, 2023. Prison authorities swiftly intervened to regain control of the situation. Despite medical efforts, the inmate did not survive.
The General Administration of Reform and Rehabilitation has underlined its unwavering commitment to upholding the law impartially and ensuring that necessary action is taken to address the distressing incident.